Lockdown Babies: From Gigi Hadid to Hardik Pandya - celebs the stork visited amid COVID-19 pandemic

Singer Ed Sheeran, who had taken a break from social media, took to Instagram on September 1 to share the news the he and his wife, part-time pro hockey player Cherry Seaborn, had been blessed with a daughter.

The singer posted a picture of booties and a blanket. He had captioned it: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran."

Gushing about his baby, he had written: "We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."

