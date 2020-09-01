TV actor Gaurav Chopra's father passes away days after he lost his mother due to COVID-19

Mumbai: Actor Gaurav Chopra, who is best known for his roles in TV shows Uttaran and Aisa Des Hai Mera, has lost his father.

On Monday, Gaurav took to Instagram and confirmed the news. His mother breathed her last a few days ago. Gaurav's parents had contracted Covid-19.

"Shri Swatantra Chopra My Hero. My idol. My inspiration. Will I ever manage to be a millionth of a man that he was ? Don't think so.. The ideal man , the ideal son,the ideal brother, a man who always put family above everything else. An ideal father..it took me 25 years to even come to terms with the fact that all fathers are not like him.. That he was special .. I was blessed..and as his son that's the legacy I have inherited...loved and respected so so much more than I ever will..a celebrity in its true terms," he shared.