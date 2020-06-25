'Let’s work to make youngsters strong mentally': Twitter pays tribute to 16-year-old Tiktok star Siya Kakkar

Tiktok star Siya Kakkar has committed suicide at 16. The reason behind her step to end her life has not yet been revealed.

The news came to light after Viral Bhayani shared a picture of Kakkar on his Instagram and said, "Sad news 16-year-old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar died by suicide."

"Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright," he added.

"Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it's really sad that she chose this path."