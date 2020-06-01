Lessons from lockdown: Here's what Amitabh Bachchan has learnt during the coronavirus lockdown

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday confessed that what he was able to learn, understand and know during the period of this lockdown, he was unable to so during his entire 78 years.

The 'Don' actor shared a collage that showcases two of his looks -- one from the past that shows him in his younger days, while the second picture shows the actor in his present look. "What I was able to learn, understand and know during the period of this Lockdown, I was unable to learn, understand and know, during my entire 78 years .. and to be able to express this truth, is the result of this learning, understanding and knowing !!" he wrote as a caption of the post.