Laxmikant's Family Demands Padma Bhushan For Musician Posthumously: 'Award Only For Pyarelal Has Broken Their Partnership'

Veteran music composer Pyarelal Sharma was announced as one of the recipients of the coveted Padma Bhushan for the year 2024 on Republic Day for his exceptional and distinguished service. Pyarelal, 83, of legendary music director duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal began his film career in 1963. The duo emerged as one of the most successful music composers. On Monday (February 5), Laxmikant Kudalkar’s wife Jaya Kudalkar wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded posthumous recognition for her husband along with his collaborator Pyarelal.

The letter, which has also been marked to the Information and Broadcast Minister Anurag Thakur and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, states that Padma Bhushan for just one has broken Laxmikant-Pyarelal partnership.

"They were inseparable professionally and personally. Hindi cinema has always celebrated L-P together as musical twins, as a monolithic entity over the decades despite the demise of Shri Laxmikant in 1998," the letter to the government read.

"Inadvertently, this ‘partnership’ of L-P has been broken by the announcement of the Padma Bhushan this year," it further read.

Jaya Kudhalkar also urged the government to 'restore' the partnership by announcing the Padma Bhushan for her husband posthumously. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Laxmikant's actor-son, Rishikesh Kudalkar said, "We are genuinely happy for Pyare uncle, but our family is sad that my father’s name was missed out."

Laxmikant and Pyarelal began their collaboration in the 1960s and created memorable music until the late 1990s. They were known for their versatility and ability to compose music for various genres, including classical, folk, western, and Indian.

Their discography ranged from the sentimental Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai, Sheesha Ho Ya Dil Ho, to the playful Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho and the foot-tapping hits, Jumma Chumma De De and Ek Haseena Thi.

Their contribution to the Indian music industry earned them numerous awards, and their work has left a lasting impact on Bollywood. Their compositions are still appreciated and enjoyed by audiences.