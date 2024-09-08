'Laxmi Aayi Hai!': Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor & Other Celebs Congratulate Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh As They Welcome Baby Girl

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were blessed with a baby girl on September 8, Sunday, six years after their marriage. And as soon as they announced the news on social media, their friends and fans bombarded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Deepika and Ranveer shared a joint note that read, "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024." And within minutes, the post garnered millions of likes on Instagram, with fans unable to contain their joy and excitement.

Among the first ones to comment under the post was actress Alia Bhatt, who just dropped emotional and heart emojis, that perfectly summed up her feelings. Ranveer's best friend Arjun Kapoor commented, "Laxmi aayi hai!! The queen is here!!!"

Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra and others also congratulated the couple and showered the family of three with love and blessings.

Deepika was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, and on Sunday, she gave birth to her baby girl. The actress, who is an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha, had visited the reverred Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai with Ranveer just a day prior to getting admitted.

It was on February 29 that Deepika and Ranveer had announced they were set to welcome their first child. The couple has been together for over 10 years now, as they dated for seven years before getting married in 2018.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again as Shakti Shetty, the first female of the 'cop universe'. The film has already wrapped up the shoot and the actress will now reportedly be on a maternity break until March 2025.

Ranveer, who is currently shooting for Aditya Dhar's untitled next, has wrapped up chunks of his part in the film, and will stay by his wife and newborn daughter for the next few days.