 'Laxmi Aayi Hai!': Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor & Other Celebs Congratulate Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh As They Welcome Baby Girl
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Laxmi Aayi Hai!': Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor & Other Celebs Congratulate Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh As They Welcome Baby Girl

'Laxmi Aayi Hai!': Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor & Other Celebs Congratulate Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh As They Welcome Baby Girl

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were blessed with a baby girl on September 8, Sunday, six years after their marriage

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were blessed with a baby girl on September 8, Sunday, six years after their marriage. And as soon as they announced the news on social media, their friends and fans bombarded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Deepika and Ranveer shared a joint note that read, "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024." And within minutes, the post garnered millions of likes on Instagram, with fans unable to contain their joy and excitement.

Among the first ones to comment under the post was actress Alia Bhatt, who just dropped emotional and heart emojis, that perfectly summed up her feelings. Ranveer's best friend Arjun Kapoor commented, "Laxmi aayi hai!! The queen is here!!!"

Read Also
When Ranveer Singh Prayed For A Baby Girl Like Deepika Padukone: 'Meri Life Set Ho Jaaye'
article-image

Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra and others also congratulated the couple and showered the family of three with love and blessings.

FPJ Shorts
'I Couldn't Fulfil The High Hopes': UPSC Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Thane; Investigation Underway
'I Couldn't Fulfil The High Hopes': UPSC Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Thane; Investigation Underway
Sabarkantha Viral Video: Couple Stranded On Top Of Car In Flood Water, Miraculously Saved By Rescue Teams
Sabarkantha Viral Video: Couple Stranded On Top Of Car In Flood Water, Miraculously Saved By Rescue Teams
'Maa Kasam Kha Le Nahin Lega': Rishabh Pant And Kuldeep Yadav Engage In Funny Banter In Duleep Trophy 2024 As Video Goes Viral
'Maa Kasam Kha Le Nahin Lega': Rishabh Pant And Kuldeep Yadav Engage In Funny Banter In Duleep Trophy 2024 As Video Goes Viral
RBI Recruitment 2024 Exam For Grade 'B' Officers On September 14; Check All Test Details Here!
RBI Recruitment 2024 Exam For Grade 'B' Officers On September 14; Check All Test Details Here!

Deepika was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, and on Sunday, she gave birth to her baby girl. The actress, who is an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha, had visited the reverred Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai with Ranveer just a day prior to getting admitted.

Read Also
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Blessed With Baby Girl 6 Years After Marriage
article-image

It was on February 29 that Deepika and Ranveer had announced they were set to welcome their first child. The couple has been together for over 10 years now, as they dated for seven years before getting married in 2018.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again as Shakti Shetty, the first female of the 'cop universe'. The film has already wrapped up the shoot and the actress will now reportedly be on a maternity break until March 2025.

Read Also
Ranveer Singh Protects Pregnant Deepika Padukone During Visit To Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead...
article-image

Ranveer, who is currently shooting for Aditya Dhar's untitled next, has wrapped up chunks of his part in the film, and will stay by his wife and newborn daughter for the next few days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Laxmi Aayi Hai!': Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor & Other Celebs Congratulate Deepika Padukone & Ranveer...

'Laxmi Aayi Hai!': Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor & Other Celebs Congratulate Deepika Padukone & Ranveer...

When Ranveer Singh Prayed For A Baby Girl Like Deepika Padukone: 'Meri Life Set Ho Jaaye'

When Ranveer Singh Prayed For A Baby Girl Like Deepika Padukone: 'Meri Life Set Ho Jaaye'

Trap OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Trap OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actor Vikas Sethi Dies At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actor Vikas Sethi Dies At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Sara Ali Khan Promotes Sustainability In Vintage Lehenga Made With 50 Rare Old Sarees At Ambani's...

Sara Ali Khan Promotes Sustainability In Vintage Lehenga Made With 50 Rare Old Sarees At Ambani's...