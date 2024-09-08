 When Ranveer Singh Prayed For A Baby Girl Like Deepika Padukone: 'Meri Life Set Ho Jaaye'
When Ranveer Singh Prayed For A Baby Girl Like Deepika Padukone: 'Meri Life Set Ho Jaaye'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8, Sunday

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became proud parents to a baby girl on September 8, Sunday. And seems like all their wishes have come true as Ranveer had himself once said that he wants a baby girl as cute as his wife.

During one of the episodes of his quiz show, The Big Picture, Ranveer had gushed about having a little daughter. "Aapki bhabhi (Deepika) itni cute baby thi na... I see her baby photos every day and just pray that I have a little one just like her. Bas phir meri life se ho jaaye," he had said.

The Bajirao Mastani actor had also revealed that he had a list of baby names for both boys and girls ready with him, and that he did not want to show the list to anyone as he does not want people to 'steal' those names for their own babies.

It was in February this year that Deepika and Ranveer had announced they were expecting their first child. The couple got married in 2018 after seven years of dating, and they have now welcomed their baby girl six years after marriage.

On Saturday, Deepika was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai and Ranveer, along with both the Bhavnani and Padukone families, was seen by her side. The actor, who is quite close to the Ambanis, gave their Ganpati celebrations a miss on Saturday evening, however, Prakash Padukone and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani stepped in for their children, and as soon as they reached the venue, the paparazzi was seen congratulating them.

Prior to her delivery, Deepika visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Friday with Ranveer and their family members.

