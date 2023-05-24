Late actor Aditya Singh Rajput sent THIS message to mother hours before death

Actor and model Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in the bathroom of his Mumbai residence on the afternoon of May 22, Monday. The 32-year-old's demise is suspected to be a result of a drug overdose, however, no official statement has been released yet. His post mortem has been conducted in the city and some medicines have also been recovered from his house.

While the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained, photos and videos on the actor's social media handles suggested that he was out partying with his friends the night before his death.

And now, as per latest reports, Aditya spoke to his mother, who resides in Delhi, just hours, or maybe minutes, before his death.

Aditya's last message to mother

According to a report in ETimes, Aditya's mother Usha had called the actor around 2:15 pm on Monday and had complained about all their chats having been deleted from her phone. She then asked him to send her a text message on WhatsApp as she was not well-versed with the messaging app, following which Aditya hung up and sent her a message which read, "Mumma" with a heart emoticon.

Usha added that around 2:55 pm, her son also sent her a voice note explaining about the messaging app.

However, that was the last conversation between the mother and the son. Later in the day, Usha received a call from one of Aditya's friends who informed her about the actor's death, leaving her shellshocked.

Aditya's mother was seen arriving in Mumbai and recording her statement with the police on Tuesday. She was inconsolable as she reached the hospital premises.

Aditya Singh Rajput's death

Aditya was reportedly staying in a 3-BHK apartment in Andheri, wherein he occupied one room and the remaining two were occupied by other paying guests.

When Aditya died, only their house help was present at the house, who stated that the actor had been throwing up since morning and that he was not keeping well for the past few days.

As per the post mortem report, blockages were found in Aditya's body and he had also been consuming some medicines since he was unwell. However, no prescription was found in his house and it is yet to be ascertained as to on what basis was the actor consuming the medicines.

Aditya's mother has, meanwhile, rubbished reports of her son dying to a drug overdose. She said that the rumours were being spread to defame her late son.