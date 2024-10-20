Lamberghini Singer Ragini Tandan REACTS To Yo Yo Honey Singh's Viral Apology: 'It's A Really Big Problem'

Ragini Tandan and Yo Yo Honey Singh | Instagram

Yo Yo Honey Singh has made a comeback with his latest album, Glory. A few days ago, he had apologised to singer Ragini Tandan, stating that he was unaware of her being the original singer of the track Lamberghini.

Ragini has now reacted to Singh's viral apology on social media. Speaking about it to Times Now, she said, "I think it’s extremely important these days, this topic of credits or finding the artist that you actually like. It’s a really big problem because there are so many songs we love, but we don’t always know the artist behind them. The fact that Honey Singh also said that he didn’t know, I didn’t feel bad about it."

The singer further revealed that she made a reel a few days ago and never thought that it would go viral on social media and people would tag him. "Today, I feel like, okay, maybe this was a step forward, and Honey Singh is my angel, who’s given me that push. It’s heartwarming to see audiences discover you through these moments."

Furthermore, the Noor singer stated that it was brave of him to say that on social media. "He said, ‘I’m really sorry, I didn’t know.’ I appreciate the fact that he did that, and because of it, more people came to my profile. It’s not easy for an artist to do that, to admit it honestly. It just speaks volumes about him," she concluded.

Ragini is known for her songs such as Tak Tak Ke, Nahi Jaana, Furqat, Moving On Noor, Chaida Hi Ni, Gol Gol, Dooba Dooba and more. Her lastest track is Kan Akhiyaan, which is set to release on her YouTube channel.

On the other hand, Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with his latest music album, Glory. This 18-track album follows the success of his previous release, Honey 3.0, which was launched on March 15. Just after its release, Millionaire, from the album Glory, was trending at number 1 on YouTube.

Glory has songs Millionaire, Jatt Mehkma, High on Me, Fuck Them, Bonita, Hide It, Malamaal, Rounds N Ring, Lapata, Payal, Caliente, 6 AM, Majnoonh, Sheeshe Wali Chuni, Shamaan De Vele, Beeba, Chhori, and Rap God.