Lady Gaga 'flirted with sobriety' and 'quit smoking' while working on new album

Los Angeles: Pop star Lady Gaga says she considered quitting alcohol while working on her new album 'Chromatica'. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the 34-year-old singer revealed how she had planned to go sober after penning a song called "911", which focuses on her experience of taking an antipsychotic medication.

"I don't take any pain medication, because it's not healthy for me. But I've flirted with the idea of sobriety. I'm not there yet, but I flirted with it throughout the album. It's something that came up as a result of me trying to work through the pain that I was feeling. But part of my healing process was going, 'Well, I can either lash the hell out of myself every day for continuing to drink, or I can just be happy that I'm still alive and keep going,' and feel good enough. I am good enough. It's not perfect, but wabi-sabi. I'm perfectly imperfect," Gaga said.

Though the singer did not quit alcohol, she did manage to ditch cigarettes following the album's recording. "I quit smoking. I smoked the whole way through making this record. And when we were done, I stopped. It was the most bizarre, beautiful thing that could have happened, that this music actually healed me." 'Chromatica' is due out on May 29 and Gaga said the album has more to it than just the music.

"This is not just about music. This is about culture. This is about how can I do something? Where do I fit in? What do I mean in this industry? And you know what? If my record is loved by people, great. And if not, I really hope that young female artists or young artists of any gender identity, any sexual identity, will know that I'm rooting for them and I love them. I hope that through this record, and I hope that through the conduit, that is me, that I can do whatever I can to just be a citizen of the world," she said.