Watch: Lady Gaga cheers for SRK during her COVID-19 relief concert, video goes viral on the internet

Pop icon Lady Gaga was seen cheering for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during "One World: Together at Home", which celebrated healthcare workers fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A video of GaGa rooting for Shah Rukh is doing the round, which seems to be have taken from the "Shallow" hitmakers Instagram story.

In the clip, Shah Rukh is seen talking about the pandemic while GaGa is heard hooting.