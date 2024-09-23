Laapataa Ladies On OTT: Where To Watch India's Official Entry To Oscars 2025 Online?

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, was announced as India's official entry for Oscars 2025 on Monday. The film has been submitted to the Academy in the Best Foreign Film category. In India, the film initially failed to make a mark at the box office, but upon its release on OTT, it became one of the most watched movies online.

Laapataa Ladies, starring Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam, among others, released in theatres on March 1, 2024. It could not attract footfall in theatres and was thus taken down within a week.

On April 26, Laapataa Ladies was released on Netflix, and it was then that the film kicked up a storm across the nation. Viewers lauded the film after watching it on OTT, and it soon became one of the most streamed movies in the country.

Laapataa Ladies is still available on Netflix.

Netizens erupted with joy as Laapataa Ladies was announced as India's official entry to Oscars 2025, and rooted for the film's nomination and win on the biggest global cinema stage.

Expressing her joy, director Kiran Rao stated, "This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India."

Laapataa Ladies was chosen as India's official entry from a list of 29 films. The decision was unanimously taken by a 13-member selection committee headed by Assamese director Jahnu Barua.