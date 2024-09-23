Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025, Beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao, has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025, in the Best Foreign Film Category at the 97th Academy Awards. It was chosen as India's official Oscar entry from 29 films. The list also included Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and the National Award-winning film, Aattam.

"Indian women are a strange mixture of submission and dominance. Well-defined, powerful characters in one world a LAAPATAA LADIES (Hindi) captures this diversity perfectly, though in a semi-idyllic world and in a tongue-in-cheek way. It shows you that women can happily desire to be home makers as well as rebel and be entrepreneurially inclined. A story that can simultaneously be seen as one that needs change, and one that can bring about change. Lapataa Ladies (Hindi) is a film that can engage, entertain and make sense not just to women in India but universally as well," The Film Federation of India said in an official statement.

The comedy-drama starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan, among others. Laapataa Ladies was released in March this year. The film is produced by Kiran, and Aamir Khan.

Recently, Kiran expressed her wish for Laapataa Ladies to be considered for India's official entry at the 2025 Academy Awards; she stated that it's a long-cherished dream to see her film represent India. "My dream would be fulfilled if it was, if it would go (to Oscars). But it's a process, and I'm hoping it'll (Laapataa Ladies) be considered. I'm sure the best film will go, whoever they choose in the scheme of things," Kiran told PTI.

Recently, Laapataa Ladies was screened at the Supreme Court for all the Supreme Court judges, their spouses, and members of the registry, which was graced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

In 2023, the movie was also screened at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).