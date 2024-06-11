Laapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel Reveals Mom Quit Government Job, Dad Left Business For Her: 'All This As I Wanted To Be Actor'

Nitanshi Goel shot to fame after Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, which marked her debut in the Hindi film industry and in which she played the role of Phool Kumari.

Recently, the actress appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps's podcast, The Ranveer Show, during which, she revealed that her parents quit their jobs to support her.

She said, “No one can love you more selflessly than your parents. Both of them have left their respective lives just to make mine. I just wanted to act and be on TV, and with just that little thought, my father left his business in Noida and he’s here doing a job. My mom left her government job and she’s here for me. All of this just because I wanted to be an actor. This is true love, and you shouldn’t settle for anything less. So no crush for now.”

Further, Nitanshi revealed that her mother complains to her about reading her emails which she is not able to and tells her that she's been receiving love letters.

"Videos of mothers saying they want a girl like Phool Kumari. They’re calling me cute names, Phool Kumari, Sajni, they also make National Crush video edits. This is flattering, I love it! I’m enjoying it, it’s cute!” she added.