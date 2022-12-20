Kuttey trailer launch: Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Vishal and Aasmaan Bhardwaj spill the beans

(Top l-r) Tabu, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, (Bottom r-l) Arjun Kapoor, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Shardul Bhardwaj | All pics: Viral Bhayani

The makers unveiled the trailer of the film Kuttey in Mumbai on December 20. It is the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, and stars Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj.

At the launch event, Tabu shares, “My character was originally written for a male actor, but later the script was altered to cast me. Stepping into the role was both fun and challenging, as my character is full of nuance. While Vishal and Aasmaan’s thoughts and aesthetics may be similar, their cinema is completely different, and there is no comparison that can be made between the two.”

Tabu |

She adds, “Shooting the film felt like home since I have seen Aasmaan being born, named and raised, and remember him fondly as a child with a wooden camera set on the sets of Maqbool (2004). The script has a very different style of writing and my character is unlike anything I have played recently.”

Arjun Kapoor |

Radhika Madan, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Arjun Kapoor |

Arjun reveals, “The film was offered to me during the first lockdown and Vishal sir, Aasmaan and I started working on it. It is overwhelming to see that we are actually able to finish the film and present it to you all. After completing 10 years in the industry, Kuttey is a big tick mark in my bucket list to be in a film like this and to share screen with an unbelievable cast.”

Tabu, Arjun Kapoor |

Naseeruddin Shah gushes, “It was Aasmaan who made me say yes to the film. I didn’t even know the cast back then. And the fact is, I only had to shoot for two days. Vishal made Kaminey (2009) and Aasmaan made Kuttey. Their next film should be called Main Tera Khoon Pee Jaunga!”

Konkona Sen Sharma |

Konkona shares, “I was so excited to be a part of Kuttey since Aasmaan has written a great script. It’s so modern. I actually had to read it so many times to understand what’s happening where. It is a complex, interesting and smartly written film. I was so nervous but I was in safe hands.”

Radhika Madan |

Radhika explains, “I was quite happy to be working with such a talented cast. They told me the names in the end. This is my second association with Vishalji after Pataakha (2018). He, Rekhaji and Aasmaan are like my family. Their success is going to be my success.”

Shardul avers, “Vishalji called me one day and offered me a role in the film as he had seen my previous film. I took a pause and said yes.”

Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj with son Aasmaan Bhardwaj |

Produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Kuttey is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The music is composed by Vishal, with lyrics by Gulzar. The film is set to release on January 13, 2023 in cinemas.