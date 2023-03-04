Kuttey on OTT: When and where to watch Arjun Kapoor-Tabu’s crime thriller online

The poster of 'Kuttey' |

Kuttey, featuring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, and other cast members, grabbed a lot of attention due to its unique storyline. After its successful theatrical release, it is now all set to release on OTT.

Netflix has finalised the deal with the filmmakers and locked down its digital release.

The digital streaming giant announced the OTT release of the Arjun Kapoor-starrer on its official social media handle. For those who couldn’t watch it in theatres, it’s finally time for them to grab a chance at watching the film digitally in the comfort of their homes.

The movie is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on March 16, 2023.

Kuttey OTT release

Kuttey released in theatres on January 16 this year, and the digital release is finally going to happen after two months of its theatrical release. This will be a treat for all the Tabu and Arjun Kapoor fans who missed it in theatres.

On its official Twitter account, Netflix informed its followers about the premiere of the crime thriller drama, surprising the fans.

Their tweet reads, "We have an announcement that's going to make you bow-wow 😱 #Kuttey starring Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona SenSharma, Radhika Madan arrives on Netflix on March 16th!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Kuttey

Kuttey, the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasman Bhardwaj, received mixed reviews from viewers and critics.

Some of them claimed the story was complex and lacked simplicity in the narration. Despite some positive word-of-mouth, the film couldn’t manage to perform well during its run in theatres.