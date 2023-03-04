e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKuttey on OTT: When and where to watch Arjun Kapoor-Tabu’s crime thriller online

Kuttey on OTT: When and where to watch Arjun Kapoor-Tabu’s crime thriller online

The popular streaming platform announced the release on social media today raising the excitement of fans.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
The poster of 'Kuttey' |

Kuttey, featuring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, and other cast members, grabbed a lot of attention due to its unique storyline. After its successful theatrical release, it is now all set to release on OTT.

Netflix has finalised the deal with the filmmakers and locked down its digital release.

The digital streaming giant announced the OTT release of the Arjun Kapoor-starrer on its official social media handle. For those who couldn’t watch it in theatres, it’s finally time for them to grab a chance at watching the film digitally in the comfort of their homes.

The movie is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on March 16, 2023.

Read Also
Kuttey Review: A well-crafted heist drama that will leave you surprised
article-image

Kuttey OTT release

Kuttey released in theatres on January 16 this year, and the digital release is finally going to happen after two months of its theatrical release. This will be a treat for all the Tabu and Arjun Kapoor fans who missed it in theatres.

On its official Twitter account, Netflix informed its followers about the premiere of the crime thriller drama, surprising the fans.

Their tweet reads, "We have an announcement that's going to make you bow-wow 😱 #Kuttey starring Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona SenSharma, Radhika Madan arrives on Netflix on March 16th!"

About Kuttey

Kuttey, the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasman Bhardwaj, received mixed reviews from viewers and critics.

Some of them claimed the story was complex and lacked simplicity in the narration. Despite some positive word-of-mouth, the film couldn’t manage to perform well during its run in theatres.

Read Also
'Kuttey' actor Tabu: 'The creative exchange I have with Vishal Bhardwaj is different from what I...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Saif Ali Khan BREAKS SILENCE over his 'come to our bedroom' remark to paps: 'They put 20 cameras on...

Saif Ali Khan BREAKS SILENCE over his 'come to our bedroom' remark to paps: 'They put 20 cameras on...

Kuttey on OTT: When and where to watch Arjun Kapoor-Tabu’s crime thriller online

Kuttey on OTT: When and where to watch Arjun Kapoor-Tabu’s crime thriller online

WATCH: Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi dance to Allu Arjun-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava at US concert

WATCH: Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi dance to Allu Arjun-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava at US concert

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor flags off Martin Garrix concert in Bengaluru, makes DJ say 'Mera Bharat Mahaan'

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor flags off Martin Garrix concert in Bengaluru, makes DJ say 'Mera Bharat Mahaan'

Watch: Akshay Kumar hangs upside down to greet fans, dances with Nora Fatehi wearing red lehenga at...

Watch: Akshay Kumar hangs upside down to greet fans, dances with Nora Fatehi wearing red lehenga at...