Kundali Bhagya's Baseer Ali NOT Quitting Show, Resumes Shooting With New Look

Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya has been enjoying a decent run for the past seven years now. Initially helmed by Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih and Dheeraj Dhoopar, the show is currently witnessing its second generation with Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali leading the show.

The show had been in the headlines for the past few weeks after the news of both Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad calling it quits. While Sana Sayyad has made an exit as she is expecting her first child, there were also rumors of Baseer Ali quitting the show. However, both Sana and Baseer refrained from commenting on the same.

Now, after his trip to Bali, Baseer Ali, debunking all the rumors surrounding his exit from the show, has gone ahead to set the record straight stating that he is not quitting the show anytime soon. The actor had revealed that his character in the show was on a break and in the meantime, he enjoyed his trip to Bali and is now back more recharged than ever. The actor also revealed that he is back to the show with a changed look and that for this season, he had been asked to chop off his hair. Baseer says, ''I have resumed the shoot of the show yesterday and the audience will soon see me back on screens. I'm excited and thankful to the makers for giving me this opportunity to play Shaurya Luthra.''

Further, talking about his changed look, Baseer says, ''Earlier I was keeping long hair as per the demand of my character, It was just yesterday when I was told about the changes and asked to get a new hairstyle. And directly from sets I went to my hairstylist. I cut my hair short and everyone is showering compliments making me happy.''

Kundali Bhagya is all set to undergo another leap, with Adrija Roy replacing Sana Sayyad in the show.