Kundali Bhagya Actress Sana Sayyad Announces Pregnancy 3 Years After Marriage, Flaunts Baby Bump (PHOTOS)

Popular television actress Sana Sayyad, best known for her role in Kundali Bhagya, announced her pregnancy on Wednesday (September 18). Taking to her official Instagram account, the actress shared several pictures in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump. The news of her pregnancy has been doing the rounds since the last few months, however, Sana always remained tight-lipped about it.

Now, Sana proudly showed off her baby bump in a series of photos alongside her husband, Imaad Shamsi. The couple, dressed in off-white outfits, are all smiles in the pictures.

Sana captioned the heartwarming pictures as, "There’s nothing like a brand new pair of GENES!!! Our little miracle is on the way."

In another set of photos, Sana husband is seen cradling and kissing her baby bump. The actress opted for a black bodycon dress for her maternity photoshoot.

"We’re trading sleep for snuggles this fall," she wrote along with the pictures. Take a look:

Soon after Sana shared the news on Instagram, her Kundali Bhagya co-star Paras Kalnawat commented, "Ayeeee! 🥹❤Congratulations once again Sanaaa."

Other celebs like Nyra Banerjee, Sayli Salunkhe, Sriti Jha, Sai Deodhar, and others, also congratulated the couple.

In May 2024, actress Adrija Roy, who was also seen in the show Imlie replaced Sana in Kundali Bhagya. At that time, reports had stated that Sana bid adieu to the show because of her pregnancy but the actress had not reacted to the reports.

Sana and Imaad tied the knot in 2021, after dating each other for several years. They were college friends.

Throughout her career, Sana has been part of several successful shows, including MTV Splitsvilla, Divya Drishti, and Spy Bahu. She joined Kundali Bhagya after a generation leap was introduced, playing the titular character.