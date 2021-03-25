Kunal Kapoor talks about his upcoming film, the psychological thriller, Koi Jaane Na

The movie marks directorial debut of Amin Hajee, writer and actor known for movies like Swades, Jodhaa Akbar and Lagaan (he played the mute drummer Baagha in the Aamir Khan-starrer). Speaking about working with Amin, Kunal said, “Amin and I have known each other for a long time. So, it becomes awkward when a friend comes to narrate a film to you. I was a little worried and thinking about what to say if I don’t like the script! Luckily, I liked the script. Amin wrote around 32 drafts. He was working on the script for over three years.”

Indian thrillers have rarely managed to keep audience engaged till the end. Ask Kunal what viewers can expect from Koi Jaane Na, pat comes the reply, “During the narration I was hooked onto the script as I wanted to know what would happen next! The climax will surprise everyone. We showed the film to around 100 people and nobody was able to guess what happens in the end. It is an entertaining edge-of-the-seat thriller.”

Adding further, Kunal says, “Thriller is my favourite genre. It’s a combination of different elements coming together. Sometimes combinations can go wrong, but here the script is right. I feel the audience will enjoy that.”

Apart from waiting for the release of the film, Kunal is also busy writing scripts. He has penned four so far, of which two films will go on the floors soon. “One is a thriller, which will be announced soon. I will be acting in one of the films... you will have to wait and watch to see what character I play. The second film, which is an action thriller, is being produced by me along with a partner,” Kunal signs off.

Koi Jaane Na, which also features Amyra Dastur and Elli AvrRam, is set for a theatrical release on April 2. The movie has been making quite some noise especially for its foot-tapping song, Har Funn Maula, which features Aamir Khan shaking a leg with Elli.