'Don' was an incredible film to be in: Kunal Kapoor

New Delhi: We have been hearing reports for quite some time now that a third part of Shah Rukh Khan's "Don" franchise is being considered. Actor Kunal Kapoor, who played a significant role in the 2011 film "Don 2", is not sure about "Don 3", but he recalls being a part of the second film with fondness.

"Nobody has gotten in touch with me, so I don't know if the film ('Don 3') is happening. But 'Don' was an incredible part to be in. We had such a good time making the film. And if there is an opportunity to be a part of it again, it would be very exciting," Kunal told IANS.

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, "Don 2" also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.