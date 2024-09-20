 Krystle D'Souza Says People Advised Her To 'Change' Eye Colour As She Has Green Eyes: 'Wore Brown Lenses For 10 Years'
Krystle also stated that she was called dusky as per industry standards, and people gave out bizarre advices like washing herself up with milk

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 09:15 AM IST
article-image

Actress Krystle D'Souza recently opened up on the unrealistic beauty standards in showbiz and revealed that she was once asked to "change" her eye colour. She stated that she wore brown lenses daily for 10 years of her career as people thought she would not look like a "positive character" with green eyes.

Krystle told News18 that it was only in 2019, when she did the web series Fittrat, did she finally let go of her lenses and showed the world that she has green eyes.

"They said I won’t look like a positive character if my eyes are green. I don’t know why but I believed them and put on dark brown lenses for almost ten years. People who knew me knew that I had green eyes but others, who saw me on stage or onscreen, thought my eye colour was naturally brown," she said.

article-image

She added that her Fittrat director was one of the few makers who appreciated her naturally green eyes. "The director said to me, ‘Nothing doing! Throw those lenses out. I love your eyes’," Krystle recalled.

She also stated that she was called dusky as per industry standards, and people gave out bizarre advices like washing herself up with milk. "I kept thinking to myself that I’m allergic to milk, toh uska kya? I didn’t want to be gora. I’m an Indian. I’m very, very desi and I love my skin colour," she averred.

Krystle admitted that while she was naive to try out some of these unwarranted advices in the past and think about them, today, she would straightaway dismiss them and never do something like hiding her natural eye colour. "Where will you take all of this? Jaana toh sabko upar hi hai," she quipped.

Krystle became a household name with daily soaps like Kasturi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Belan Wali Bahu, among others. She marked her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan's 2021 film Chehre, and recently, she starred in Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan's Visfot.

