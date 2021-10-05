e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 2,401 new cases, 39 deaths, 2,840 recoveries
Advertisement

Entertainment

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 08:08 PM IST

Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao to team up for new film 'Hum Do Humare Do'?

Reportedly, versatile actors Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal are also a part of the film
ANI
Photo: Instagram/Kriti Sanon

Photo: Instagram/Kriti Sanon

Advertisement

Mumbai: After 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao will reportedly be seen in a new film titled 'Hum Do Humare Do'.

On Tuesday, Kriti and Rajkummar took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a picture that appears to be their looks from the upcoming movie.

In the image, the two can be seen seated on the floor. Dressed in an orange coloured sweatshirt, Rajkummar is seen giving angry looks. On the other hand, Kriti, sporting a dungaree, looks confused. She can be seen wearing specs in the poster.

Also, the text "Ab humara hero kya karega?" is written on the poster.

"#HeroKyaKarega," Kriti captioned the poster and hinted at the announcement of their new project.

Reportedly, versatile actors Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal are also a part of the film.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Kriti Sanon buys swanky new Maybach GLS600 SUV worth Rs 2.43 crore after the success of 'Mimi'
Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 08:08 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal