Kriti Sanon on movie signing spree

From playing Bitti in Bareilly Ki Barfi to essaying the role of a fearless journalist in Luka Chuppi to portraying Parvati Bai in Panipat, Kriti Sanon has showcased her versatility as an actor. Kriti, who made her Bollywood debut with the movie Heropanti, is currently on a spree of signing big-budget films.

A source revealed, “Kriti Sanon is being offered various cream projects by the top filmmakers of the industry as she has delivered back-to-back successful films. She is very excited to be a part of such major and diverse projects.”

On the work front, Kriti has finished the shooting of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey and Mimi. She is currently occupied with the horror-comedy Bhediya and has started prepping for her next action-thriller, Ganapath. Kriti also has mythological drama, Adipurush in her kitty.