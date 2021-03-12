'I took baby steps, my patience paid off,' says Kriti Sanon

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon is the "outsider" in Bollywood who changed the game for herself without a bloodline or godfather. She is glad that people believed in her.

Right from her first film, the actress has only worked in projects that are either backed by big production houses, have a good script or are studded with big names. She feels that while she took baby steps as she navigated her way in the industry, her patience has paid off.

Talking to IANS, the actress talks about how her life changed when she had moved from suburban Delhi to Mumbai's glamour world. "I took baby steps. I was not running very fast," says Kriti, and she continues: "When you come into the industry, there is not so much that you know. You have a set of managers and agencies that tell you what is good and what is not. I have always been very opinionated, to an extend that sometimes my managers have gotten irritated because I have a strong mind and I end up not listening to them."