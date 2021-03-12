Kriti Sanon as ‘Sita’, Sunny Singh as ‘Lakshman’ in Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Adipurush'

“Adipurush” will show Prabhas essaying the role of Lord Rama, whereas Saif Ali Khan will play the antagonist Lankesh.

Raut's Bollywood debut, "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", also had Saif as the central villain, Aurangzeb's royal guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore, pitted against Ajay Devgn's titular protagonist Tanhaji Malusare.

"Adipurush" has been confirmed for a theatrical release on August 11, 2022.

The film is in the pre-production stage and scheduled to go on floors in January 2021.

With Independence Day 2022 falling on a Monday in 2022, the Om Raut directorial will get a five-day extended opening weekend at the box office.

It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair.