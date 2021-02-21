Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya' to release in April 2022; check out teaser

Horror comedy "Bhediya", starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, is set to release in theatres on April 14, 2022.

The film is directed by Amar Kaushik, who has helmed blockbusters like 2019 comedy "Bala" and "Stree" (2018).

Backed by producer Dinesh Vijan, the film is part of his horror-comedy universe comprising "Stree" and the upcoming "Roohi", which features Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

Kapoor on Sunday made the announcement on Instagram.

"'Roohi' welcomes 'Bhediya' to its scary world. In cinemas 14th April, 2022," she captioned the teaser.