'You can't be cautious and still move ahead in career': Kriti Sanon on upcoming releases

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon has a packed year ahead, with five films scheduled to release. Her projects are at different stages of production, boast of either big production houses or new genre or high expectation from fans owing to commercial value.

Over the next few months, she will be seen in "Bachchan Pandey", "Mimi", "Adipurush", "Bhediya" and "Ganpath". The varied assortment, you would think, would weigh her down with pressure. The actress has no time for pressure, or be scared.

"I don't think you can be scared and cautious and still move ahead in your career. Fear pulls you back. Once I know why I am doing a project, there is no fear. You like the film, the storyline, the scene. You know you are doing something slightly different. Ok, it can be experimental but that's your reason for doing it then," Kriti told IANS.