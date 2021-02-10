Kriti Sanon reunites with Tiger Shroff for action-thriller 'Ganapath'

Mumbai: Actor Kriti Sanon has been roped in as a leading lady for Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Ganapath', the makers announced on Wednesday.

The action-packed thriller, to be directed by Vikas Bahl, will mark Sanon's reunion with Shroff, who co-starred with her in their Bollywood debut movie 'Heropanti' in 2014.

The 30-year-old actor said she is thrilled to re-unite with Shroff after a gap of seven years.

"I am thrilled to be directed by Vikas in a space that is so new to me. I’ve been wanting to explore the genre of action since a while now and I’m super excited to do so on such a massive scale with Pooja Entertainment. I’m glad to be starting my journey with such a cool character," Sanon said in a statement.