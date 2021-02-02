From Taapsee Pannu to Kriti Sanon: Badass babes of Bollywood

New Delhi: We have often seen actors undergo intense physical transformation for their roles. Think Aamir Khan in Dangal, or Salman Khan in Sultan. Right now, though, it is the turn of the leading ladies in Bollywood to experiment with their bodies for roles.

Many actresses have taken cue from their male counterparts and are working on one film at a time, which explains the time they get to work on such drastic transformation. The trend of actresses shooting for multiple films at the same time still remains. However, those who want to perfect a specific look for a particular role have lately learnt to stay away from other assignments during the tenure.

Here's looking at Bollywood actresses who are building muscle, as well as gaining or losing weight for roles.

Taapsee Pannu