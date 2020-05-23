Kristen Bell defends 5-yr-old daughter for wearing diapers

Los Angeles: After creating an uproar that her five-year-old daughter still wears diapers, actress Kristen Bell has clarified that her daughter only wears diapers at night.

In an episode of "Momsplaining with Kristen Bell" earlier this week, the actress had revealed that her daughter Delta was "still in diapers". Following the confession, a segment of fans expressed their shock as children mostly stop wearing diapers at age three.

The actress took to Twitter to set the record straight, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"My daughter doesn't wear diapers during the day, just at night cuz her tiny bladder isn't up for the 10 hr challenge yet," she posted, noting that people were looking for "sensation" over her reveal.

"It's ok, I promise. The article was looking for sensation, and everyone fell for it as they so often do. They left out that she's only in diapers at night, which is pretty normal for a 5 yr old who's tiny bladder can't take the 10 hr challenge yet," she wrote while responding to an article.

"I also don't think it's humiliating if your kid wears diapers late. Everyone is different. My 5yr old wouldn't be embarrassed even if she was in diapers during the day! She's confident & goofy & doesn't see anything about her beautiful unique self something to apologise for," she added.

In the episode of "Momsplaining with Kristen Bell", the star made the confession while talking to Maya Rudolph and Casey Wilson.

"Every kid is so different," she said.

"My oldest daughter at 21 months, we merely suggested that she use the toilet in the other room and (she) never wore another diaper beyond that. We were lying in bed giggling about this, my husband (Dax Shepard) and I, like, 'Why does everyone make a big deal out of this potty training? It's so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet'," she added.

"Currently, my youngest is five-and-a-half, still in diapers," Bell revealed.

To this, Rudolph, who has four children, replied: "It's real relative, isn't it?"

The actress agreed, saying: "Yes, because every kid is so different."

Bell recently admitted she has been having a bit of trouble with homeschooling under quarantine, saying: "I gave up. I attempted to give her some math problems."