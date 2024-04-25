Kochi Investor Accuses Manjummel Boys Producers Of Cheating, Case Registered

The producers of superhit Malayalam film, Manjummel Boys, have landed in trouble as an investor filed a complaint against them. According to several media reports, the investor accused Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir and Shawn Antony of Parava Films of cheating.

The investor alleged that the producers did not share the film's profits with him. The complainant, Siraj Valiyathara, a resident of Kochi's Aroor area, stated that the producers had promised to share 40 per cent of the film's profit. He has reportedly invested Rs 7 crore in the film.

According to The New Indian Express, Station House Officer, Saju George, said, "We lodged a case on Tuesday against the producers based on the Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court's direction." A case was filed in the Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered them to freeze the bank accounts of the movie's producers.

The report also stated that Siraj entered an agreement with the production house in November 2022 and invested money through instalments on the film. He also alleged that he was told the film’s investment was Rs 22 crore when originally it was below Rs 10 crore.

Directed by Chidambaram, Manjummel Boys was a huge hit and it earned nearly Rs 250 crore globally. The Malayalam survival thriller is based on a real story. It received rave reviews from critics and audience upon its theatrical release.

The film stars Soubhin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Deepak Parambol and others.