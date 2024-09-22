'Kitna Paisa Liya?': Chunky Panday, Aditya Pancholi, Sunil Pal TROLLED For Attending Pastor Bajinder Singh’s Event

Actors Chunky Panday, Aditya Pancholi, and comedian Sunil Pal grabbed the headlines for attending Pastor Bajinder Singh’s Christian missionary congregation. Many pages on X (Twitter) shared videos of them indulging in the practices of the Christian community.

The post featured two clips added simultaneously in which Chunky was seen interacting with the pastor on stage. In the first video, Chunky spoke about Pastor and called him a 'superstar' as the the crowd cheered him. He said, “Main toh sab ko bolta hoon, meri toh nikal padi bhai, mera itna good luck hogya jabse mere sar pe aapne haath dala hain mujhe blessings di (I tell this to everyone that I have been fortunate in my life after receiving your blessings).” The video also had the response of Pastor as he said, “Thank You, Jesus."

In the second video, the pastor stated that God will bless actress Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday’s daughter, with a project worth Rs 60 crore. He added that Ananya will be blessed with more blessings in life as she grows older. He also wished Aditya Pancholi and gave blessings and good luck to his son Sooraj Pancholi.

We thought Bollywood only sell themselves for money. Who knew one day they’ll also start selling out their religion for money….!!



Chunky Pandey, Aditya Pancholi and Sunil Pal doing Hallelujah 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pLErQUAeNT — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) September 19, 2024

These videos went viral on X and soon after netizens criticised them. A user wrote, “We thought Bollywood only sell themselves for money. Who knew one day they’d also start selling out their religion for money. Chunky Panday, Aditya Pancholi and Sunil Pal are doing Hallelujah.”

Another user shared, "Chunky can do anything for money. Nothing new for him."

The third user commented, "Kitna paisa liya yahan ye drama karne ka." "Yeh kisi ke sage nahin," the user wrote.

"Put Rajpal Yadav on that list too. Seen him with these missionaries many times," the comment reads.

All About Pastor Bajinder Singh

Pastor Bajinder Singh, a Haryanvi jat, controversial past. According to rumours, he converted to Christianity a decade ago while serving his time in jail for murder.

In 2012, he became a self-proclaimed preacher, practicing 'miracle healing' and claimed to be able to cure fatal ailments. He also stated that prayers at his center in Tajpur village, Jalandhar, cure paralysis and other diseases.