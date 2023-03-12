Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan singer Palak Muchhal says, 'My association with Salman Khan has been a blessing'

Palak Muchhal | Pic: Instagram/palakmuchhal3

The song Naiyo Lagda from Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is crooned by Palak Muchhal and Kamaal Khan. It has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya. In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, Palak talks about the song and more.

When asked how much Salman would be involved while creating the music of the film, Palak says, “Salman sir has been actively involved in the creative process of the music album of the film, especially Naiyo Lagda. He had his new inputs towards my new details. He has really liked my rendition.”

She further adds, “My association with Salman sir has been a blessing. He not only gave me a break in Ek Tha Tiger (2012) but also recommended my name to various producers and music composers. He has contributed a lot to my singing career but also supported me in sponsoring surgeries.”

Naiyo Lagda features Pooja Hegde and we see her romancing Salman. “Pooja Hegde is looking beautiful in the song. She has taken this song visually high and I am really happy that the emotion which I am trying to express in my rendition is very well translated,” Palak says.

Sharing more on her singing journey, Palak reveals, “Romantic and emotional songs are my forte. Aashiqui 2 (2013) is responsible for lifting this genre and giving so much popularity to me. It is definitely the highlight of my career. After that, I was flooded with work.”

Palak recently tied the knot with singer-composer Mithoon in a close knit wedding. When asked if she shares a great working association at home. “Yes, at times I discuss work with Mithoonji but not very often. But whenever I am stuck somewhere, I do take his advice. I mean who wouldn’t take his expertise (laughs). It’s a blessing to have a genius like him in my life,” Palak gushes.

The big action spectacle Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release during Eid 2023 in theatres.