Kirti Kulhari on The List: 'I can develop chemistry with the person I hate the most'

After winning hearts with her performance in movies and web series, Kirti Kulhari is currently wowing the audience with her new short film, The List. It also stars actor Angad Bedi.

When asked if she has a to-do list daily being an actor, she shares, “I do have a basic list that keeps my daily life balanced. Health is my priority, so once that’s sorted I can do anything. I, of course, take out time for meditation and workouts. The ‘me time’ is important for me. I make a list of things I have to do just to remember during the day. I feel everything is time-based.”

In the past, several filmmakers have attempted films on the struggles of a married couple. However, The List stands out in the terms of treatment. “I strongly feel that the treatment of the film is its USP. Otherwise, the subject we are dealing with in the film, there are other ways of talking about it. But the way our director, Gaurav (Dave), has put the subject together, I was blown away. The moment you will see, you will come to know that what are they talking about, there’s not one conversation, there are more layers to it,” Kirti reveals.

Read Also I had to unlearn Naagin to play Junoon in Brahmastra, says Mouni Roy

Giving further insight into the movie, she adds, “I am someone, who is known to be expressive as an actor, and that is what is expected out of an actor. The List was completely opposite in terms of that aspect. I had to be blank like a robot, very emotionless and expressionless. This is also to signify the deadness of the people who are stuck in the monotony of life. That was very exciting for me as an actor. We were not allowed to blink.”

Kirti and Angad have previously collaborated for Pink. In The List, they play a married couple. When further inquired about their camaraderie, Kirti tells, “I am an actor and I come and do my job on sets and leave. Honestly, it doesn’t matter what I share with the other person. I can develop chemistry with the person I hate the most. Angad and I did Pink together and it did a lot of good for all of us. Angad is a typical Punjabi boy at heart no matter how sophisticated he can be. After Pink, we never really met so we got to spend three days shooting and other days during the workshop.”

On a parting note, she talks about social media. “I know it controls a lot of people but it never did, never will control me. When I see reels, I wonder how come people have so much time. Everyone is an influencer and has a fan following, it is misleading and delusional. People are only seeking validation, which is unfortunate to see,” she signs off.