Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi's The LIST screened at Dharamshala International Film Festival

Kirti Kulhari in The LIST |

Kirti Kulhari's new short film 'The LIST' was screened on November 5 at the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF). The festival is currently on in full fervour in the cozy locales of McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala.

Directed by Gaurav Dave, 'The LIST' follows the humdrum, robotic lives of a young couple in their 30s, and how this monotony is ruffled by a series of unexpected events. The film stars Kirti in an all-new avatar along with Angad Bedi.

'The List' was previously released on Amazon MiniTV on September 22.

Thrilled after the screening of the film at DIFF, Kirti Kulhari said, "The List is a film we are all very proud of. I knew from the beginning that it will stand apart in today's content landscape, both for its substance and treatment. It is a moment of great pride and happiness for us that the film is being screened at the 11th Dharamshala International Film Festival. DIFF's curation of short films is never less than exceptional and I hope audiences enjoy our film at the festival."

Director Gaurav Dave, who was present for the screening, shared, "It is said that cinema has no boundaries. A good film can touch hearts of audiences from different places, ethnicities, cultures. Picturetime with its inflatable theatre model is making it possible for film makers to reach larger audiences by breaking the geographic barriers. It's an immense pleasure as a film director to see that your story can reach audiences you didn't imagine. I am really happy that at DIFF my film ‘The List’ is being played in this way."

Kirti Kulhari was recently seen in 'Four More Shots Please! Season 3'. She stars in her upcoming debut production, 'Nayeka'.