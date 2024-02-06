Kiran Rao REACTS To Sandeep Reddy Vanga Criticising Aamir Khan's Dil: 'He Should Talk To Him Man To Man'

Filmmaker Kiran Rao, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Laapataa Ladies, has reacted to Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's comments about her and Aamir Khan's films. For those unversed, Vanga had said that Kiran should look at Aamir's films before criticising other's work after Kiran cited 'Kabir Singh' while talking about stalking.

According to a November 2023 report by ETimes, Kiran spoke about stalking and misogyny being glorified in Bollywood films and she reportedly mentioned names of films like Kabir Singh and Baahubali.

Kiran Rao hits back at Vanga

Now, in her latest interview with Quint, Kiran clarified that she spoke on misogyny and the representation of women on screen on various platforms at various times in general without taking any names.

"It's not really about a specific film. It's really about the issues and I will continue to speak on these issues. Why Mr Vanga Reddy has assumed that I am talking about his film, you will have to ask him. I haven't seen his films nor have I taken the name of any of his films,' Kiran said.

Kiran also praised her ex-husband Aamir for apologising for 'Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai'. "He is one of the few people who apologised, for specifically the song that Mr Vanga was talking about, which is 'Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai' and other such films. There are very few people who would look at their body of work and apologise for something that they think is problematic in retrospect. There's an episode in Satyameva Jayate Season 3 where he talks about this. He is one of the people who has stepped up and taken responsibility, as a creator and as a person speaking to a mass audience. That's really laudable," Kiran stated.

She added, "If Mr Reddy has something to say to Aamir, he should tell him man to man. I am not responsible for Aamir's work or Aamir Khan. So, I wish Mr Reddy would address his questions directly to Mr Khan."

What did Vanga say about Aamir's Dil?

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar a few days back, Vanga reacted to Kiran's comment and said, "Some people don’t understand what they are saying. One assistant director showed me the article from this superstar’s second ex-wife where she was saying that ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Kabir Singh’ promote misogyny, promote stalking. I think she doesn’t understand the difference between stalking and approaching.”

"I want to tell that woman that go and ask Aamir Khan about the song ‘Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai’, what was that? Then come back to me. If you remember 'Dil', he almost attempts rape, he makes her feel like she has done the wrong thing. And they fall in love after that. What was all that? I don’t understand why they attack like that before checking the surroundings."