Kiran Rao REACTS To Laapataa Ladies Being India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025: 'Testament To Tireless Work' | Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has officially become India's entry to the Oscars 2025. It has been selected as India's official entry in the Best Foreign Film Category for the Oscars 2025 by the Film Federation of India. Reacting to this, Kiran expressed her gratitude and stated that it is a privilege that her film has been selected.

In an official statement, Kiran said, "I am deeply honoured and delighted that our film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India."

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the selection committee and to everyone who believed in this film. ​It is indeed a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year - who are equally worthy contenders for this honour," read the statement.

Expressing gratitude to Aamir Khan for producing Laapataa Ladies, Kiran added, "My deepest thanks go to Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios for their unwavering support and faith in this vision. It has been a privilege to work alongside such a passionate and talented team of professionals who shared my commitment to telling this story.​ I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire cast and crew, whose immense talent, dedication, and hard work made this film possible. This journey has been one of incredible collaboration and growth."

"To the audience, your love and support mean the world to us, and it is your belief in this film that continues to inspire us as filmmakers to push creative boundaries. Thank you once again for this incredible honour. We look forward to taking this journey ahead with great enthusiasm," concluded the statement.