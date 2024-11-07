Khwaabon Ka Jhamela Review: Prateik And Sayani Shine In A Visually Stunning Rom-Com

Title: Khwaabon Ka Jhamela

Director: Danish Aslam

Cast: Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta, Kubbra Sait, Danish Hussain, Freddy Love

Where: Streaming on Jio Cinema

Rating: 3 Stars

Director Danish Aslam offers this film as an Indian twist on the classic Hallmark films- a feel-good romance where love conquers all odds. For those unfamiliar with the genre, these films promise sentimental comfort with familiar plotlines, characters discovering love, and the assurance that happiness is just a twist away. While this film captures some of that charm, it struggles to break free from the predictability and emotional surface level- typical of such tales.

The story centers on Zubin Readymoney (Prateik Babbar), a young Parsi man whose disciplined, if boring, lifestyle proves too much for his fiancée Shehnaz (Kubra Sait). Frustrated by his organized ways, she turns down his proposal, leaving him to embark on a planned, now solo, trip to London. There, Zubin meets Ruby (Sayani Gupta), a film intimacy coordinator who gives him an unexpected crash course in spontaneity and seduction. In a comic twist, Zubin helps her organize her chaotic finances, and together, they unintentionally embark on a journey of self-discovery, blending fondness with mutual self-improvement.

While the premise is peculiar enough, the film suffers from a lack of emotional depth that keeps the viewer from truly investing in its characters. Babbar, Gupta, and Sait perform admirably, slipping into their roles with ease. However, Aslam’s direction, though visually polished, can feel too synthetic, prioritizing style over the warmth that makes romance genuinely engaging. Instead of naturally inviting the audience into Zubin’s journey, the film sometimes feels like it is positioning him- as quirky for quirk’s sake.

In the supporting cast Danish Hussain is notably relatable as Ruby’s father, bringing a grounded charm to his brief appearances. Freddy Love’s portrayal of Ruby’s friend Quinn, alongside Lillete Dubey and Kaizaad Kotwal as Zubin’s parents, feels more like storytelling props than fully realized characters, used to nudge the main plot along without truly memorable impact.

Where the film excels, however, is in its visuals. The cinematography captures scenic beauty and urban charm with unusual camera angles and vivid framing, particularly in the song sequences. The editing is on point, adding pace and fluidity to the narrative. And with high production quality, the film holds up well next to any top-tier rom-com, delivering a polished, cinematic experience.

Beyond its offbeat love story, the narrative does offer a sly critique of the soulmate trope, subtly nudging us to consider self-fulfillment as the true path to happiness. It’s a refreshing message that hints at the importance of embracing oneself before seeking connection with others—a sentiment that resonates well even if the film doesn’t fully tap into its emotional potential.

Ultimately, the film is a pleasant rom-com that entertains without challenging its genre boundaries. It’s lighthearted, visually stunning, and filled with likable performances, but its commitment to whimsy over substance may leave viewers yearning for a love story that’s a little less scripted and a bit more real.