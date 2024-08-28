Khusbhu Sundar Says She Should've Spoken About Being Sexually Abused By Father Earlier Amid Mollywood #MeToo Movement

Actress-turned-politician Khusbhu Sundar recently opened up about being sexually abused by her father when she was eight years old. Reacting to the Hema Committee Report, which has brought to light some shocking sexual assault allegations against Malayalam celebs, Khushbu said that she should have spoken about the abuse earlier.

Taking to her official X account, Khusbhu shared a long note and also revealed why she did not speak about being abused by her father earlier.

"Some ask me what took me so long to speak about my father's abuse. I agree I should have spoken earlier. But what happened to me, was not a compromise to build my career. I was abused at the hands of the person who was suppose to provide me the strongest arms to hold me if I fell," she wrote in the emotional note.

Read Also Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President Amid Mollywood #MeToo Controversy

Reacting to the Hema report, the actress-politician commented on "women who have stood their ground and emerged victorious." She also urged women not to compromise on dignity and respect and speak against the wrongdoings.

Khushbu wrote, "💔 This moment of #MeToo prevailing in our industry breaks you. Kudos to the women who have stood their ground and emerged victorious. ✊ The #HemaCommittee was much needed to break the abuse. But will it? Abuse, asking for sexual favors, and expecting women to compromise to gain a foothold or accelerate their careers exist in every field. Why is a woman alone expected to go through the grind? Although men too face it, it's marginally women who bear the brunt."

"Had a long conversation with my 24-year-old and 21 year old daughters on this issue. Was amazed at their empathy and understanding towards the victims. They firmly support them and stand with them at this juncture. It doesn’t matter whether you speak today or tomorrow, just speak. Speaking up immediately would help in healing and investigating more effectively," she added.

"The fear of being shamed, victim blaming, and questions like 'Why did you do it?' or 'What made you do it?' break her. The victim might be a stranger to you or me, but she needs our support, an ear to listen, and emotional backing from us all. When questioning why she didn’t come out earlier, we need to consider her circumstances – not everyone is privileged to speak out. As a woman and a mother, the wounds inflicted by such violence cut deep, not only in the flesh but in the very soul. These acts of brutality shake the foundations of our trust, our love, and our strength. Behind every mother, there's a will to nurture and protect, and when that sanctity is shattered, it affects us all," Khushbu's emotional note further read.

On a concluding note, she mentioned, "This should be a wake-up call to ALL. Let the exploitation stop here. Women, come out and speak. Remember, you always have a choice in life. Your NO is definitely a NO. Never adjust or compromise on your dignity and respectability. EVER. I stand with all the women who have been through this. As a mother and as a woman."

💔 This moment of #MeToo prevailing in our industry breaks you. Kudos to the women who have stood their ground and emerged victorious. ✊ The #HemaCommittee was much needed to break the abuse. But will it?



Abuse, asking for sexual favors, and expecting women to compromise to… — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) August 28, 2024

Days after the release of Hema Committee report, several female Malayalam celebrities have come forward to share horrific stories, accusing veterans of the film industry of sexual misconduct.

The primary objective of the report is to investigate the working conditions, sexual harassment, and gender inequality faced by Malayalam actresses.

The report's release was delayed for several years due to legal challenges. And now, after it was released, there's been a mix of shock and calls for action from the public, with some questioning why the police and government have been hesitant to act on the report's findings.