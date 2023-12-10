 Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Trailer: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav Strive To Balance Their Lives In Digital Age (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKho Gaye Hum Kahan Trailer: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav Strive To Balance Their Lives In Digital Age (WATCH)

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Trailer: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav Strive To Balance Their Lives In Digital Age (WATCH)

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is slated to release on December 26, 2023, on Netflix.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Trailer: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav Strive To Balance Their Life In Digital Age (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

The makers have dropped the trailer of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Set in the backdrop of Mumbai, the film follows three best friends, Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday), and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), as they navigate life, striving to balance their online identities with their true selves. 

The movie also stars Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh, Rohan Gurbaxani, Vijay Maurya, Divya Jagdale, Rahul Vohra and Suchitra Pillai, among others.

Check out Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer:

Read Also
Navya Naveli Nanda Cheers For Rumoured Boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi Ahead Of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan...
article-image

Earlier today, Ananya, Siddhant and Adarsh arrived at Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's trailer launch at a sundowner party in Mumbai in front of the media and fans.

Talking about the movie, Siddhant, Ananya and Adarsh said, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan uniquely represents millennials and Gen Z, echoing their lives lived out both on social media and in the real world. It's a story that needs to be told, a story our generation will wholeheartedly connect with and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of it."

"The best part is that during filming, we immersed ourselves so deeply in our roles that our on-screen friendship seamlessly transformed into real camaraderie off-camera. We can’t wait for Netflix audiences around the world to discover our labor of love," they added.

Read Also
Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan To Premiere On Netflix On...
article-image

Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, who also co-wrote it with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and Tiger Baby’s Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is slated to premiere on Netflix on December 26, 2023.

Read Also
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Trailer Launch: Ananya Panday Stuns In White, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Adarsh Gourav...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Trailer: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav Strive To Balance...

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Trailer: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav Strive To Balance...

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Trailer Launch: Ananya Panday Stuns In White, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Adarsh Gourav...

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Trailer Launch: Ananya Panday Stuns In White, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Adarsh Gourav...

VIDEO: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ventures Into Production, Launches Her Banner Tralala Moving Pictures

VIDEO: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ventures Into Production, Launches Her Banner Tralala Moving Pictures

Raveena Tandon Apologises For 'Liking' Negative Post On Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor's Acting In The...

Raveena Tandon Apologises For 'Liking' Negative Post On Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor's Acting In The...

Selena Gomez Admits Getting Botox After Netizen Says 'Remove Your Cheek Fillers' While Defending...

Selena Gomez Admits Getting Botox After Netizen Says 'Remove Your Cheek Fillers' While Defending...