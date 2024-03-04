 Khichdi Actor Rajiv Mehta Says He Did Not Find Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 'Extraordinary'
Rajiv Mehta became popular playing Praful Parekh in the show Khichdi.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 08:29 PM IST
Rajiv Mehta, who was last seen in Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan released in 2023, starring Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia. It was the sequel to the 2010 film Khichdi: The Movie.

The film did not do well at the box office, now, the actor talked to Bollywood Hungama and said that there were no stars in Khichdi 2. "

Today, a viewer spends money to watch a film in a theatre for a star. Occasionally there could be a good film doing well but I have realized that the success of a film and the content are never interrelated.”

Rajiv also talked about Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan and said that he did not find it 'extraordinary' but it did great business at the box office.

Meanwhile, Pathaan was directed by Siddharth Anand, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abrahamn among others. It became the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.Manoj Bajpayee

Further, he said, "On the other hand, I watched Manoj Bajpayee’s film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and I loved it. Manoj is again an underrated actor, who is getting his due now."

