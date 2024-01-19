 Manoj Bajpayee APOLOGISES To Fan Who Was Disappointed With Killer Soup For THIS Reason
Manoj Bajpayee shared a voice note he received from the fan and issued an apology

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 04:39 PM IST
Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma | A still from Killer Soup

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is currently enjoying the success of his latest web series Killer Soup, which also stars Konkona Sensharma. The actor has received praises from critics as well as the audience for his performance in the show. However, he had to apologise to a fan who was disappointed with the show.

On Thursday, the actor took to his official Instagram account to share a voice note he received from a fan. In the audio, the female fan expressed her disappointment, stating that she had hoped the actor would demonstrate how to prepare soup in the show. Yes, you read that right!

Killer Soup Actress Konkona Sensharma Is Against OTT Censorship: 'If Adults Can Vote, Why Can't They...
The fan is heard saying, "Manoj ji mujhe aapki nayi web series Killer Soup bahot acchi lagi. Lekin aap se ek shikayat hai. Maine pure 8 episodes dekh liye lekin aap ne kahi bhi soup banana nahi sikhaya. Mera 655 rupaye ka nuksaan ho gaya kyuki maine toh soup banane ke liye sabzi aur masale khareed liye the. Iss nuksaan ki bharpayi kaun karega? (Manoj ji, I really liked your new web series "Killer Soup." However, I have one complaint. I watched all 8 episodes, but you didn't teach how to make soup anywhere. I incurred a loss of 655 rupees because I bought vegetables and spices to make soup. Who will compensate for this loss?)"

Replying to the fan, Manoj wrote, "Aapke 655 rupaye ke nuksaan ke liye maafi chahta hu." Tagging co-star Konkona, he added, "adha adha share kare?" and along with a laughing emoticon.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Killer Soup is a quirky and twisted web series. Though it was promoted as being a crime thriller, it is laced with dark humour. The story is filled with chaos and unpredictability, featuring a mix of amateur villains, heroes, and those caught in between in the fictitious town of Mainjur.

Konkana plays the role of Swathi Shetty, an aspiring chef who wants nothing but the world to enjoy her paya soup. However, one accident sets off a series of mishaps and hasty cover-ups that land her and her lover Umesh, played by Manoj Bajpayee, in hot soup.

Manoj is playing a double role in the show. It also stars Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar and Kani Kusruti in pivotal roles.

