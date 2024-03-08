 Khichdi 2 Actors Open Up About The Impact Of The Franchise: 'Khichdi Is Our Origin'
Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan is currently streaming on ZEE5 Global

connectedtoindia.comUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 05:57 PM IST
For over two decades, Hansa, Praful, Babuji, Himanshu and the gang have been causing a laugh riot in India. For those unversed, these are characters from the popular sitcom Khichdi, which first aired in 2002. The show was such a success that the makers decided to make it into a movie. Khichdi: The Movie was released on 1 October 2010. It took the team another 13 years to release the sequel, Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan.

Connected to India caught up with the cast, comprising Supriya Pathak Kapur (Hansa Praful Parekh), Anang Desai (Tulsidas Parekh/Babuji) and Jamnadas Majethia (Himanshu Chandrakant Sheth), for Spotlight.

Khichdi Actor Rajiv Mehta Says He Did Not Find Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 'Extraordinary'
When asked if Khichdi was responsible in promoting the Gujarati culture across India, Majethia agreed and said the community was used in a ‘spoofy’ manner before the show’s arrival. “Khichdi brought in for the first time, properly created characters and brilliantly written and very well performed characters,” he said.

Emphasising on Khichdi’s importance, Supriya Pathak said, “When you need certain things, you go back to your origins and for us, Khichdi is our origin.”

Watch the full interview here:

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)

