Khakee: The Bihar Chapter actress Shraddha Das on personal and professional failures, 'I am called the queen of moving on'

Shraddha Das | Pic: Instagram/shraddhadas43

Shraddha Das is currently seen in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. The web series is presented by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Bhav Dhulia. It also stars Avinash Tiwary, Karan Tacker, Ashutosh Rana, and Nikita Dutta. It premiered on a digital platform on November 25. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Working with Neeraj Pandey is a dream for any actor. How did you bag Khakee: The Bihar Chapter?

I have worked with Neeraj sir long ago in a Bengali film titled The Real Bengal Tiger (2014). We shot for Kolkata for almost a month. So he knew how I performed. I got a call from his office and he wanted to play this character in the show. Since he wanted me to play the role, there was no reason to say no for me. I am very grateful that he trusted me.

You predominantly work down South. Do you feel is it your comfort zone?

Yes, I do work predominantly down South but besides that I did six films in Hindi and majorly worked in Bengali, Telugu and Kannada films. When it comes to the South, I straight away call and the character is narrated and I join a set. Also, I have started getting better at the languages. I am treated like a princess over there. Since I was born and brought up in Mumbai, Hindi language comes to me naturally.

Were you upset somewhere with the kind of work you got in Hindi so far?

There was never the time to get upset since I have been constantly working in so many other languages. It has been about reaching to a set and focussing on my lines. I really enjoy acting and for me the language, medium and platform doesn’t really matter that much. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter has released now and I am already shooting in Hyderabad for the next 10 days. I am very happy being a pan-India actor.

Do you believe as an actor, your potential is still untapped?

Yes, I do believe that my potential as an actor is untapped. There’s a lot that I can do. I hope someone really explores that. Also, the kind of roles I have done so far are completely different from each other. I haven’t done any conventional roles so far.

Do you agree that OTT is a saving grace for many?

I won’t say that OTT is a saving rather it is a boon or a change that the industry needed. It changed the pattern of formula films. Good actors are finally getting their due because of OTT. It is the present and the future. It has also increased the shelf life of the actors, be it male or female.

Does failure affect you in any manner?

Of course, failures affect everybody and I am a human being. I am basically called the queen of moving on, be it personal or professional failings. The mistakes I have made stay in my subconscious mind. At times, certain things aren’t in my hands. I do cry but I move on.