Kesari Chapter 2 OTT Release Date Locked: Know When & Where To Watch Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan's Film Online

Kesari Chapter 2 OTT Release Date | Attribution: Trailer

Kesari Chapter 2, also known as Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, is a high-voltage courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The movie was originally released on April 18, 2025, in theatres and received a warm response from the audience and critics.

The movie is now all set to stream digitally in June 2025. It promises viewers history, drama, and a sense of patriotism in one powerful package.

Kesari Chapter 2 streaming details

According to reports, Kesari Chapter 2 is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from June 13, 2025. However, an official announcement from the Jio Hotstar team has yet to come. Kesari Chapter 2 is based on the true story of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who fought a defamation case against Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Story of Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 narrates the tale of C. Sankaran Nair, an attorney, who challenges the British Empire in court following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It concerns a courageous legal fight against the British government, seeking to reveal the truth and advocate for justice for the victims of the massacre. The movie draws inspiration from the book "The Case That Shook The Empire."

Cast

The film features Akshay Kumar as Justice Chettoor Sankaran Nair, Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill, R. Madhavan as Adv. Neville McKinley, Simon Paisley Day as General Reginald Dyer, Regina Cassandra as Parvathy Nair, Mark Bennington as Michael O'Dwyer, Steven Hartley as Judge McArdie, and Rohan Verma as Jaan Nisar, among others.

The powerhouse behind Kesari Chapter 2

The film is directed and written by Karan Singh Tyagi, Sumit Saxena and Amritpal Singh Bindra. Vicky Kaushal has narrated the film, and Debojeet Ray has done the cinematography of the film. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Adar Poonawalla, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari under Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective.