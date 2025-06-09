Detective Sherdil OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Diljit Dosanjh's Latest Film

Detective Sherdil OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Trailer

Punjabi superstar Diljith Dosanjh is all to be seen in his latest mystery-comedy film. He will be playing the lead role of Detective Sherdil. The film is set in the marvelous backdrop of Budapest. The movie blends mystery and comedy, focusing on a unique detective solving an unusual case. It is set to stream on OTT in June 2025.

Detective Sherdil streaming details

Detective Sherdil is slated to be released on ZEE5, starting from June 20, 2025. Ali Abbas Zafar took to Instagram on Sunday, June 8, to unveil the first poster and release date. Sharing the vibrant poster of the film, he captioned, "Sherdil’s detective skills are about to be an ATE/10 🦁 Don’t say we didn’t warn ya ❤️‍🔥 #DetectiveSherdil premiering on 20th June, only on #ZEE5!"

Plot overview

Detective Sherdil follows the story of a small-town detective named Sherdil, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he learns about a series of mysterious deaths. Determined to uncover the truth, he sets out to solve these unusual cases. Will he succeed in unraveling the mysteries that lie ahead? The answers unfold in the film.

Star-Studded Cast

Alongside Dilijit Dosanjh in the lead role, the film features Boman Irani, Diana Penty, Ratna Pathak Shah, Chunky Panday, Banita Sandhu and Sumeet Vyas, among others. The movie is produced by Himanshu Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, Manmmet Singh, and Rohini Singh under the banners of AAZ Films, Maurya Entertainment, and Offside Entertainment.

On the work front

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen on the big screen in Jatt & Juliet 3 and before that, he was seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila. The actor will be seen in Sardaarji 3, which is set to hit theatres on June 27, 2025.