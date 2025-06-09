 The Traitors On OTT: Here's When & Where To Watch Stream Karan Johar-Hosted Show
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
The Traitors On OTT | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Karan Johar is back with a thrilling reality show which is based on the internationally acclaimed format created by IDTV. It explores themes of trust, betrayal, and social dynamics, with an emphasis on how people react under pressure and deception. The upcoming show is slated to be released on OTT in June 2025.

Streaming details of The Traitors

The Traitors is set to release on Amazon Prime Video, starting from June 12, 2025. The show is shot in the mesmersing Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer. New episodes of the show will drop every Thursday on your small screens.

About the Indian adaptation of The Traitors

The British version of De Verraders, titled The Traitors, has won BAFTA awards. Specifically, the show won the BAFTA for Best Reality Program, and presenter Claudia Winkleman won the BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance. The series has already earned tremendous success on a global scale.

What is The Traitors all about?

Certain participants are covertly selected as traitors tasked with eliminating the others (the innocents) without revealing their identity. The traitors covertly kill innocents every night as the innocents attempt to uncover the traitors through daily votes. If the innocent eliminate every traitor, they claim the reward. If just one traitor is left, they succeed completely.

Contestants and powerhouse behind The Traitors

Along with Karan Johar, it also features Karan Kundrra, Raftaar, Jasmin Bhasin, Raj Kundra, Uorfi Javed, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Lakshmi Manchu, Anshu Kapoor and Anushula Kapoor, among others. BBC Worldwide Productions India has produced the show with The Crew Rajashtan.

