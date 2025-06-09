 Fubar Season 2 OTT Release Date Locked: Know When & Where To Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger's Latest Series
Fubar Season 2 OTT Release Date Locked: Know When & Where To Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger's Latest Series

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Fubar Season 2 OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Netflix

Fubar is a spy thriller action comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead as a CIA operative. The series is renewed for another season, and it is set to be released digitally in June 2025. Fubar is based on the themes of family dynamics, action, comedy, and espionage. The series explores the stage of family relationships who engage in a perilous mission.

Fubar Season 2: When and where to watch?

On April 3, Netflix announced that Season 2 of Fubar will drop on the platform on June 12, 2025. The eight-episodic series will premiere in the English language. The streaming giant shared the intriguing poster on X (Twitter) and wrote, "Arnold Schwarzenegger vs. Carrie-Anne Moss 2x the spies. 2x the action. 2x the FUBAR. Season 2 is coming June 12."

Plot overview

The series follows CIA operative Luke Brunner, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, who uncovers a shocking truth about his daughter, Emma Brunner: she is also a CIA agent who has kept her identity a secret all these years. As the story unfolds, Emma discovers her father's true nature as well, and they both realise that they don't really know much about each other. When Emma asks Luke to work together, he struggles to see her as an equal, treating her like a child and becoming overly concerned for her safety.

Cast and crew of Fubar Season 2

The film cast includes Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner, Milan Carter as Barry, Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Gabriel Luna as Boro Polonia, Devon Bostick as Oscar, Stephanie Sy as Sandy, and Scott Thompson as Dr. Pfeffer, among others. The series is created by Nick Santora and produced by Agatha Barnes under Blackjack Films and Skydance Television.

