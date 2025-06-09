Sonam Kapoor's 40th Birthday: Watch These Popular Films Of Actress On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | June 09, 2025
Sonam Kapoor is a famous actress who is known for her work in Bollywood. The actress has turned 40 on Monday, June 9, 2025. On the occasion of her 40th birthday, let's take a look at some of her popular films on OTT platforms:
Raanjhanaa is a romantic film in which Sonam Kapoor plays the role of a Muslim girl, Zoya, who falls in love with a Hindu boy, Kundan (Dhanush). It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
In Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sonam Kapoor plays the character of Maithili Devi Singh Raghuvanshi, a princess of the kingdom of Devgarh. It is available on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
In the movie Neerja, she portrays the real-life story of an air hostess who died saving passengers on a hijacked Pan Am flight. It is available on JioHotstar, ManoramaMAX and AppleTV+
In Veere Di Wedding, Sonam Kapoor plays Avni, a divorce lawyer who's not particularly interested in getting married. It is available on Netflix
I Hate Luv Storys is a film in which the actress plays a young woman who initially does not believe in love, but her perspective changes after a significant incident. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
In Delhi-6, Sonam Kapoor plays Bittu Sharma, a young, aspiring singer from Chandni Chowk. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Thanks For Reading!