 Kendrick Lamar Takes Dig At Drake In His New Diss Track 'Not Like Us'
Kendrick Lamar Takes Dig At Drake In His New Diss Track 'Not Like Us'

Kendrick Lamar released the highly anticipated video for Not Like Us, the standout track from his feud with Drake

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Kendrick Lamar and Drake | Instagram

After filming in his hometown of Compton and performing the song six times in a row at his 'The Pop Out' concert last month, Kendrick Lamar has finally released the highly anticipated video for 'Not Like Us,' the standout track from his feud with Drake.

Directed by Lamar and Dave Free, the video features cameos from prominent West Coast figures, including producer Mustard, who wears a Toronto Blue Jays cap in a jab at Drake, and Compton-born NBA star DeMar DeRozan.

The video opens with Lamar doing push-ups on cinder blocks, a nod to Drake's 'Push Ups' release. Lamar's partner Whitney Alford and their two children also appear, countering Drake's allegations in "Family Matters." Visual references to owls, Drake's OVO label symbol, abound.

Scenes include an owl on Lamar's arm, an owl in a cage, and Lamar smashing an owl pinata with the disclaimer, "no OVHoes were harmed during the making of this video." Location shots of Tam's Burgers and the Compton courthouse further root the video in Lamar's West Coast origins.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the feud between Lamar and Drake, which began in May, saw both releasing multiple diss tracks. Lamar's "Not Like Us" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, solidifying his win. The release of this music video is the cherry on top of his victory.

